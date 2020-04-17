Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 174 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 174 cases, 64 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 14 people being treated in the hospital, three of those cases are in the ICU. There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: