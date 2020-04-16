Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 162 accumulative confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 162 cases, 58 people have made a full recovery.
There are nine people in the hospital being treated for the virus with four people in the ICU. There are 347 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county.
The new cases involve:
- a 65-year-old East Greenbush man
- a 57-year-old Troy woman
- a 57-year-old Schodack man
- a 35-year-old Troy man
- a 39-year-old Troy woman
- a 49-year-old Pittstown man
- a 3-year-old Troy girl
- a 72-year-old woman residing at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke
- a 39-year-old Schaghticoke man
- a 19-year-old Schaghticoke woman
- a 33-year-old Troy man
- a 25-year-old East Greenbush woman
- a 47-year-old Schodack man
- a 48-year-old North Greenbush man
- a 55-year-old Schodack woman
- a 34-year-old Stephentown woman
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- With new guidelines in place, are states prepared to reopen?
- Beef jerky donations going to Glens Falls Hospital
- Congress clashes over funding for small business loan program
- Transit workers sound off in solidarity
- Local businesses donate tips to bartenders