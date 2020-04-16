Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 162 accumulative confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 162 cases, 58 people have made a full recovery.

There are nine people in the hospital being treated for the virus with four people in the ICU. There are 347 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

The new cases involve:

a 65-year-old East Greenbush man

a 57-year-old Troy woman

a 57-year-old Schodack man

a 35-year-old Troy man

a 39-year-old Troy woman

a 49-year-old Pittstown man

a 3-year-old Troy girl

a 72-year-old woman residing at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke

a 39-year-old Schaghticoke man

a 19-year-old Schaghticoke woman

a 33-year-old Troy man

a 25-year-old East Greenbush woman

a 47-year-old Schodack man

a 48-year-old North Greenbush man

a 55-year-old Schodack woman

a 34-year-old Stephentown woman

