Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 146 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 146 cases, 58 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are nine people being treated in the hospital, four of those cases are in the ICU. There have been six coronavirus related deaths in the county.

The new cases involve:

a 54-year-old North Greenbush woman

a 19-year-old Schodack man

a 32-year-old Troy woman

a 45-year-old Troy woman

a 58-year-old woman at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke

an 89-year-old man at the Diamond Hill adult care facility

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: