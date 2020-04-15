Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Rensselaer County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 146 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 146 cases, 58 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are nine people being treated in the hospital, four of those cases are in the ICU. There have been six coronavirus related deaths in the county.

The new cases involve:

  • a 54-year-old North Greenbush woman
  • a 19-year-old Schodack man
  • a 32-year-old Troy woman
  • a 45-year-old Troy woman
  • a 58-year-old woman at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke
  • an 89-year-old man at the Diamond Hill adult care facility

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak