Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announced two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of residents who have died from the virus to 131. The deceased are both female: a 66-year-old Troy woman and a 77-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A further 62 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, the county is now managing 1680 active cases. Of the current active cases, 40 require hospital treatment with five of those requiring treatment in the ICU.

The county announced a further 81 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases cleared to 6851.