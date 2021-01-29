Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The number of active cases in Rensselaer County has dropped after officials announced the number of recoveries had more than doubled the number of new confirmed cases. A total of 59 new cases were confirmed on Friday, while 123 people were cleared for recovery, dropping the total number of active cases to 1,903.

One of the new cases involved an employee at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home. The county says 85 employees at the home have tested positive so far.

Of the current positives, 44 require hospital treatment with six requiring treatment in the intensive care unit.