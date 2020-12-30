Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials reported four new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday. This is the highest number of COVID-related deaths the county has reported in a single day.

The four deaths, which officials say include a 78-year-old East Greenbush woman, 70-year-old East Greenbush man, a 90-year-old Troy man, and one other, bring the total number of deceased in the county up to 87.

Rensselaer County is also reporting 120 new cases, bringing their total number of active cases up to 1242. Of the current positives, 44 have been hospitalized with 10 requiring ICU treatment.

Two of the new cases involve employees at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor, which has now had 50 staff test positive for the virus.

Four residents of East Greenbush-based Evergreen Commons have also tested positive.

There are now 1539 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1502 due to exposure and 37 due to travel.

The county also announced 57 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 2947 cases cleared to date.