Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The County Health Department said Thursday that there are 102 confirmed accumulative cases in the county since testing began, up six cases from Wednesday. Of those 102 cases, 34 people have been cleared of the virus.

Three of the new cases involve:

a 44-year-old man from Troy

a 53-year-old woman from North Greenbush

a 9-year-old girl from East Greenbush

There are nine people being treated in the hospital for COVID-19. There have been five coronavirus related deaths in the county.

