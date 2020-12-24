Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County confirmed the coronavirus-related death of a 71-year-old North Greenbush woman on Wednesday. The deceased is the 79th Rensselaer County resident reported to have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

County officials also announced 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the county up to 1052. The total 128 new cases is the most Rensselaer County has confirmed in a single day.

Seven of the new cases involve residents at the Eddy Memorial in Troy.

Of the current confirmed cases, 46 require hospital treatment, with 11 of those requiring treatment in the ICU.

There are now 1428 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1266 due to exposure and 162 due to travel.

The county also announced 47 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 2544 cases cleared to date.