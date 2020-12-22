TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announced two further coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday. The deceased are both female nursing home residents, one a 76-year-old resident of the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack and the other a 91-year-old resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.
In total, 78 Rensselaer County residents have now died from COVID-19 related complications.
The county also announced 77 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases in Rensselaer County to 971.
Of the active cases, 40 currently require hospital treatment, with 10 of those requiring treatment in the ICU.
There are now 1470 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1351 due to exposure and 119 due to travel.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Reed: If Trump vetoes defense bill, it will be a slap in the face to our troops
- COVID-19 relief bill passes, but not all lawmakers are in favor
- Local expert talks stimulus package
- Biden Inaugural Chair says to stay home for his swearing-in as Trump supporters hold virtual ‘second inauguration’
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update