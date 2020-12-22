Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announced two further coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday. The deceased are both female nursing home residents, one a 76-year-old resident of the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack and the other a 91-year-old resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

In total, 78 Rensselaer County residents have now died from COVID-19 related complications.

The county also announced 77 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases in Rensselaer County to 971.

Of the active cases, 40 currently require hospital treatment, with 10 of those requiring treatment in the ICU.

There are now 1470 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1351 due to exposure and 119 due to travel.