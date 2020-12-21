Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County has announced two more people, both men in their 70s, have died from COVID-19 on Sunday. In total, 74 people have now died from coronavirus in Rensselaer County.

Additionally, 73 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the current number of active cases to 911.

Of the current cases, 33 people require hospital treatment, with 10 of those requiring ICU treatment.

There are currently 1448 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1315 due to exposure and 133 due to travel.