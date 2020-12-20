Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County announced the death of an 82-year-old resident of Eddy Heritage House in Troy on Saturday. The man is one of several at Eddy Heritage House and Rensselaer County’s 72nd coronavirus related death since the start of the pandemic.

The county also confirmed 103 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 889. The new cases include six resident at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush.

A total of 41 of the current positives require hospital treatment, with, eleven requiring treatment in an ICU.

There are now 1430 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1297 due to exposure and 133 due to travel.