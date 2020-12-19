Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TORY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County reported 58 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 884. Of the current active cases, 40 require hospital treatment, with 11 of those patients being treated in the ICU.
A total of 1622 residents are in monitor quarantine, including 1453 due to exposure and 169 due to travel.
Two of the new cases are employees at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor, which has now had 44 staff members test positive.
A further 72 cases have been cleared for recovery, bringing the total number of cases cleared to 2223.
