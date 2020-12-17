Rensselaer County coronavirus update

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County announced two new coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday. The two deceased are a 82-year-old resident of the Eddy Heritage House in Troy and a 90-year-old from the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack.

Seventy-one Rensselaer County residents have now died from COVID-19.

The county has also announced 119 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing their total number of active cases to 859. This is the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day, breaking the previous record of 90 which was set on December 12.

Of the current active cases, 36 residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including five in ICU.

There are now 1624 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1461 due to exposure and 163 due to travel.

