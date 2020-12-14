Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County is reporting 56 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 759. Twenty-eight of the current positives require hospital treatment, with five requiring treatment in the ICU.

One of the new cases involves a 90-year-old man who is a resident at the Terrace at Eddy Memorial in Troy. Eddy Memorial has seen a spike in cases amongst its residents in recent days.

There are now 1602 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1458 due to exposure and 144 due to travel.