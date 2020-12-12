Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County have announced 89 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 710. This represents the highest number of cases reported in the county in a single day, the previous high of 84 was set on Wednesday, December 9.

Of the current positives, 19 have been hospitalized, three of which currently require treatment in the ICU.

Twelve of the new cases are residents of the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. A case involving an employee at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home has also been reported, bringing the total number of employees at the facility who have tested positive to 40.

There are now 1721 Rensselaer County residents in monitor quarantine, including 1482 due to exposure and 239 due to travel.

Rensselaer County also announced 51 cases have been cleared for recovery, bringing the total number of cases cleared to date to 1816 and marking the highest number of clearances in a single day.

Berlin Central School District, Troy City School District, Rensselaer City School District, East Greenbush Central School District, and Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District all reported cases on Friday.