Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announced two new coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 67. The deceased are both female residents of the Eddy Heritage House in Troy, aged 87 and 89.

The county also confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 672. Twenty-five of the current positives have been hospitalized, with three requiring ICU treatment.

Three of the new cases are residents of the Eddy Heritage House, while four are students in the East Greenbush Central School District. Berlin Central School District and Wynantskill UFSD both reported a student had tested positive.

A total of 1650 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1391 due to exposure and 259 due to travel.

County officials announced 32 more cases were cleared for recovery bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 1765.