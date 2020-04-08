Rensselaer County coronavirus update, fourth death reported

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 94 accumulative cases of COVID-19 in the county since testing began, up three cases from Tuesday. Officials also said that a fourth person has died due to complications from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 31 people have been cleared of the virus and there are 11 people in the hospital.

The new cases include:

A 68-year-old man from Nassau

75-year-old man from Sand Lake

A 72-year-old man from Schodack

