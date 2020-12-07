Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 86-year-old East Greenbush man has died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of Rensselaer County deaths to 63. The man was hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

County officials also announced 40 new confirmed positives on Sunday, which brings their total number of active cases to 520.

The new cases include a 97-year-old resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy and a 17-year-old Hoosick girl who is a remote student at the Hoosick Falls Central School district. Around half of the new cases have been traced to contacts with other positive cases.

Sixteen residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two of which require ICU treatment.

A total of 1340 residents are currently in monitor quarantine.