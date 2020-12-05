Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 68-year-old Troy resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Rensselaer County to 62. County officials say the man was recently hospitalized after his case was confirmed.

The county also set a new record for the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day with 77 on Saturday. The previous record of 74 was set on Friday.

Rensselaer County currently has 497 active cases and has reported 2,164 cases in total. Around half of the new cases have been linked to contact with people who have previously tested positive for the virus. This includes a number of cases related to holiday gatherings.

There have also been a number of cases involving students, teachers, health care professionals and residents in adult care facilities.

Two of the new cases involve employees at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home.