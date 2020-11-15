Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, equaling the second highest daily total and bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 180. This follows Friday’s 32 cases, which broke the record for the most new cases in a day, topping the 24 announced on May 9.
Sixteen of the current active cases require hospital treatment, four of which are in the ICU.
A total of 1061 residents are in quarantine, which is the highest number since the outbreak began.
The new cases include:
- A 42-year-old Stephentown man.
- A 24-year-old Rensselaer woman.
- A 46-year-old Troy woman, who is an employee at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.
- A 65-year-old Troy woman, who is an employee at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.
- A 32-year-old Troy man, who is a health care worker.
- A 33-year-old North Greenbush man, who is employed by the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany.
- A 50-year-old North Greenbush woman.
- A 38-year-old Troy man, who is a correctional officer at the state prison in Coxsackie, Greene County.
- A 12-year-old North Greenbush girl.
- A 30-year-old East Greenbush man.
- A 67-year-old Stephentown man.
- A 73-year-old Troy man.
- A 49-year-old Troy man.
- A 35-year-old Troy man.
- A 34-year-old North Greenbush man.
- A 54-year-old Brunswick man.
- A 22-year-old North Greenbush woman.
- A 58-year-old Troy man.
- A 61-year-old Troy woman.
- A 24-year-old Troy woman.
- A two-year-old Troy boy.
- A 51-year-old Brunswick woman.
- A 41-year-old North Greenbush woman.
- A 25-year-old Grafton woman.
