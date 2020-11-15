Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, equaling the second highest daily total and bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 180. This follows Friday’s 32 cases, which broke the record for the most new cases in a day, topping the 24 announced on May 9.

Sixteen of the current active cases require hospital treatment, four of which are in the ICU.

A total of 1061 residents are in quarantine, which is the highest number since the outbreak began.

The new cases include: