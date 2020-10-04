Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County reported five new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 45. Five of those currently suffering from the virus have been hospitalized, including one who requires treatment in the intensive care unit.

The new cases include:

A 47-year-old Troy man.

A 40-year-old North Greenbush man,

A 27-year-old Brunswick man.

A 64-year-old Schodack man.

A 46-year-old East Greenbush man.

A total of 506 Rensselaer County residents are currently under quarantine, including 208 due to exposure and 298 due to travel.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES