Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday that there are two additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. The total number of confirmed cases sits at 887. There are now 31 active cases in the county.

There are now nine residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. No new cases were cleared for recovery on Thursday, that number stands at 815. There have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

New Cases:

50-year-old North Greenbush woman

57-year-old Poestenkill man

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES