Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 46-year-old Troy woman and a 12-year-old Rensselaer boy have tested positive for coronavirus, according to county officials. Two people have also recovered and the number of active cases remains at 40.

Nine Rensselaer County residents are currently hospitalised due to coronavirus infection. Three of the nine require ICU treatment.

There are 312 residents in monitor quarantine, including 70 due to exposure and 242 due to travel.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES