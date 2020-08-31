Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 66-year-old man has died and four more people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rensselaer County officials. Fourteen people also recovered, dropping the number of current active cases to 40.

The man who died was a resident at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing and is the 41st coronavirus related death in Rensselaer county. In total, 29 of those deaths have occured in private nursing homes.

Nine of the current cases require hospital treatment and three of those are in the intensive care unit.

Health officials say the new cases include:

A 63-year-old Troy man

A 13-year-old Rensselaer boy

A 51-year-old Schodack man

A 49-year-old North Greenbush woman

A total of 346 Rensselaer County residents are currently in quarantine, including 76 due to exposure and 270 due to travel.

