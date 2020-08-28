Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Health officials said that there have been three new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Friday. There are now 47 active cases in the county. The total number of confirmed cases since testing began is 872.
There are now nine residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in ICU. There have been 40 deaths of residents due to COVID-19. The county also announced eight cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 785 cases cleared to date.
New Cases:
- 83-year-old Schodack man
- 21-year-old man who is a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy
- 20-year-old woman who is a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy
