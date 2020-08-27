Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday that there are 52 active cases of coronavirus in the county bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 869. There are now 12 people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, including four in the ICU.

There have been 40 deaths to date due to COVID-19, with the most recent death announced over two weeks ago. The county also announced five new cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 777 cleared cases to date.

New Cases:

55-year-old Schodack woman

18-year-old Schodack woman

