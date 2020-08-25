Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County has reported a single new case of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 55. Officials say a 26-year-old East Greenbush woman has tested positive for the virus.
A total of 12 Rensselaer County residents are currently in hospital because of COVID-19, four of those are being treated in the ICU.
Tuesday’s case is the 846th the county has confirmed since the start of the pandemic. There are also 502 residents in quarantine, 72 due to exposure and 430 due to travel.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Cancer research fundraising at a low point due to COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: OC Jason Garrett Media Availability 8/25
- Lawsuit aimed at Gov. Cuomo for tight COVID-19 restrictions on live performances at music venues
- Albany man sentenced in weapons possession and evidence tampering trial
- Milk and food distribution returning to Saratoga County Fairgrounds