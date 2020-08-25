Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County has reported a single new case of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 55. Officials say a 26-year-old East Greenbush woman has tested positive for the virus.

A total of 12 Rensselaer County residents are currently in hospital because of COVID-19, four of those are being treated in the ICU.

Tuesday’s case is the 846th the county has confirmed since the start of the pandemic. There are also 502 residents in quarantine, 72 due to exposure and 430 due to travel.

