Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announced Monday afternoon that there are four new cases of coronavirus in the county. There have been 78 accumulative cases since testing began. There are 19 people in the hospital.
There have been 24 cases that have been cleared and one death in the county. There are 265 people in quarantine and are being monitored.
The new cases involve:
- 31-year-old North Greenbush woman
- 53-year-old Troy man
- 68-year-old East Greenbush man
- 67-year-old East Greenbush man
LATEST STORIES:
- New survey shows unemployment rates taking a toll throughout the state
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing
- Massachusetts legislators urge FEMA to supply ventilators before predicted surge
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft