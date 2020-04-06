Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announced Monday afternoon that there are four new cases of coronavirus in the county. There have been 78 accumulative cases since testing began. There are 19 people in the hospital.

There have been 24 cases that have been cleared and one death in the county. There are 265 people in quarantine and are being monitored.

The new cases involve:

31-year-old North Greenbush woman

53-year-old Troy man

68-year-old East Greenbush man

67-year-old East Greenbush man

