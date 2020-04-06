Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Rensselaer County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announced Monday afternoon that there are four new cases of coronavirus in the county. There have been 78 accumulative cases since testing began. There are 19 people in the hospital.

There have been 24 cases that have been cleared and one death in the county. There are 265 people in quarantine and are being monitored.

The new cases involve:

  • 31-year-old North Greenbush woman
  • 53-year-old Troy man
  • 68-year-old East Greenbush man
  • 67-year-old East Greenbush man

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak