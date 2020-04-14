Rensselaer County coronavirus update, 4/14

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Rensselaer County as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 140 since the outbreak began. The newly diagnosed patients are:

A 24-year-old Pittstown man

A 53-year-old North Greenbush woman

A 25-year-old Troy woman

A 52-year-old Rensselaer man

There have been six deaths of county residents due to COVID-19, with the most recent announced Monday. There are nine hospitalized, down from 14 on Monday, with four in the ICU.

With seven patients cleared and released as of Tuesday, there have been 56 recoveries in the county to date, with 84 current active cases.

Currently, 310 individuals are quarantined. County Executive Steve McLaughlin and county Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas asked that anyone coming from out-of-town or out-of-state—not just from New York City—should self quarantine for 14 days.

“We need everybody on our team with social distancing.” Mary Fran Wachunas

Both County officials highlighted the importance of testing. The best testing location for symptomatic individuals is the University at Albany site at 1400 Washington Avenue. You must call ahead, at (888) 364-3065, to set be tested if you have coronavirus symptoms. If you have been tested and not heard back, contact the dedicated county results line at (518) 270-5629.

