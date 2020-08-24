Rensselaer County coronavirus update

Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Department of Health reported one new case of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 54. Officials say a 21-year-old Schodack woman tested positive for the virus.

Of the 54 active cases, 12 are currently in hospital and four of those are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 596 people are being quarantined in Rensselaer County, 81 due to exposure and 515 due to travel. 863 cases have been reported in Rensselaer County since the outbreak began.

