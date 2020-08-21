Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Friday one additional confirmed case of coronavirus in Rensselaer County. The total number of cases now stands at 857 with 62 active cases in the county.
There are now 13 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the County Health Department.
New case:
- 24-year-old Troy man
Two cases were also cleared Friday bringing the total number of recoveries to 755.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Bills DE Mario Addison excited to play in Sean McDermott’s defense again
- Albany Police work to make inroads within community
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- Russell Sage College says 2 students tested positive for COVID-19
- Bowling kicks off with the man who invented the modern bowling ball