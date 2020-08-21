Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Friday one additional confirmed case of coronavirus in Rensselaer County. The total number of cases now stands at 857 with 62 active cases in the county.

There are now 13 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the County Health Department.

New case:

  • 24-year-old Troy man

Two cases were also cleared Friday bringing the total number of recoveries to 755.

