Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Tuesday five new cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 845. The total active cases in the county stand at 77.

Officials also announced two new cases cleared for recovery bringing the total to 728. There are now 18 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including 3 in ICU. There has been 40 deaths of residents due to COVID-19, with the last death reported on Sunday.

New Cases:

  • 16-year-old North Greenbush girl
  • 34-year-old Schaghticoke man
  • 64-year-old Troy man
  • 42-year-old Troy man
  • 23-year-old Brunswick man

