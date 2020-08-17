Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Rensselaer County Department of Health reported two new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 74, and the total number of cases overall to 840.

The two new cases are a 31-year-old Troy man and a 25-year-old Troy man..

Three Rensselaer County residents are currently in the ICU, and a total of 18 are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

508 residents are currently being quarantined, including 109 due to exposure and 399 due to travel. There have been 36,714 tests administered, including 454 tests recorded Sunday.

The county also announced eight cases cleared for recovery. There have been 726 cases cleared to date.

