Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Rensselaer County Department of Health reported two new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 75, and the total number of cases overall to 831.

The two new cases are a 67-year-old North Greenbush man. and a 61-year-old North Greenbush woman.

Two Rensselaer County residents are currently in the ICU, and a total of 19 are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

492 residents are currently being quarantined, including 101 due to exposure and 391 due to travel.

A seventh case has also been linked to the Van Rensselaer Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing. The employee who tested positive, a 23-year-old woman from Albany, was hired last week and had limited contact with others at the county-run care facility.

