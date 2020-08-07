Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Friday that three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the county, bringing the total confirmed cases to 809. There are 96 active cases in the county as of Friday afternoon. Of the 809 cases, 679 people have made a full recovery.

There are now 20 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with three in the ICU.

New Cases:

52-year-old Brunswick man

38-year-old Schodack woman

54-year-old East Greenbush man

