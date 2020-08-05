Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported to the County Health Department on Wednesday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 804 with 108 active cases in the county. Of those 804 cases, 663have made a full recovery.

There are now 23 residents in the hospital for COVID-19, and 3 in ICU. Those hospitalized include 13 residents from the Riverside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and 9 from the Troy Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

New Cases:

  • 80-year-old Schodack woman
  • 81-year-old Troy man
  • 19-year-old Nassau woman

