Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced three new cases in the county on Monday, bringing the total of lab-confirmed cases to 786. The Health Dept. is monitoring 96 active cases. Officials say 657 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are now 22 residents in the hospital for COVID-19, including 3 in ICU. Those hospitalized include 13 from the Riverside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Castleton and 8 from the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Troy.

There unfortunately have been 33 deaths of residents from COVID-19 in the county, with the last death reported over a week ago.

New Cases:

23-year-old Troy woman

2-year-old Troy girl

1-year-old Poestenkill boy

