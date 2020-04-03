Rensselaer County coronavirus update

Breaking News
Albany County records two more coronavirus deaths, total sits at four
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four new cases have been reported to the County Health Department as of Friday morning. The total accumulative number of coronavirus cases is 71. As of Friday, 14 people have recovered and there has been one death which was announced Thursday.

There are 20 people in the hospital and more than 360 people in monitored quarantine.

The four new cases involve:

  • a 36-year-old East Greenbush woman
  • a 43-year-old East Greenbush man
  • a 56-year-old Brunswick man
  • a 71-year-old Schaghticoke man

