Rensselaer County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Friday four additional cases of coronavirus in the county bringing the total to 771 cases. There are now 89 active cases in the county.

There are now 21 people being treated in the hospital, including two in ICU. Those hospitalized include 13 from Riverside and seven from Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

The county also announced eight cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 649 cases cleared to date.

There have been 33 deaths of residents from COVID-19 to date.

New cases:

  • 57-year-old East Greenbush woman
  • 23-year-old East Greenbush man
  • 49-year-old Schodack woman who is an employee of the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
  • 37-year-old Troy woman

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga