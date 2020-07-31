Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Friday four additional cases of coronavirus in the county bringing the total to 771 cases. There are now 89 active cases in the county.

There are now 21 people being treated in the hospital, including two in ICU. Those hospitalized include 13 from Riverside and seven from Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

The county also announced eight cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 649 cases cleared to date.

There have been 33 deaths of residents from COVID-19 to date.

New cases:

57-year-old East Greenbush woman

23-year-old East Greenbush man

49-year-old Schodack woman who is an employee of the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

37-year-old Troy woman

