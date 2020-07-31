Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Friday four additional cases of coronavirus in the county bringing the total to 771 cases. There are now 89 active cases in the county.
There are now 21 people being treated in the hospital, including two in ICU. Those hospitalized include 13 from Riverside and seven from Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
The county also announced eight cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 649 cases cleared to date.
There have been 33 deaths of residents from COVID-19 to date.
New cases:
- 57-year-old East Greenbush woman
- 23-year-old East Greenbush man
- 49-year-old Schodack woman who is an employee of the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- 37-year-old Troy woman
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Longtime local FBI investigator retires after putting over 1,000 child predators behind bars
- Sen. Whitehouse advocates for student loan forgiveness due to pandemic
- Johnstown man charged in 2018 crash that killed Trooper VanNostrand
- Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020 or start of 2021
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19