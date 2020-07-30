Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday 24 additional confirmed cases in the county. This includes 22 news cases at Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 767. Following cases cleared for recovery Wednesday, there are now 93 active cases.
There are now 21 people in the hospital, including one in ICU. Those hospitalized include seven from Troy Rehab and 13 from Riverside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. There have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
New Cases:
- 60-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 79-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 95-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 67-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 83-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 67-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 77-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 77-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 71-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 63-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 80-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 89-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 90-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 93-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 84-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 72-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 80-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 75-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 60-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 82-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 101-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 91-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab
- 49-year-old Schaghticoke woman
- 57-year-old Troy woman
