Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday 24 additional confirmed cases in the county. This includes 22 news cases at Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 767. Following cases cleared for recovery Wednesday, there are now 93 active cases.

There are now 21 people in the hospital, including one in ICU. Those hospitalized include seven from Troy Rehab and 13 from Riverside Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. There have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

New Cases:

60-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

79-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab

95-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab

67-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab

83-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

67-year-old man who is a resident at Troy Rehab

77-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

77-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

71-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

63-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

80-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

89-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

90-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

93-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

84-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

72-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

80-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

75-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

60-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

82-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

101-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

91-year-old woman who is a resident at Troy Rehab

49-year-old Schaghticoke woman

57-year-old Troy woman

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES