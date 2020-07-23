Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Health Department announced five additional cases on Thursday, bringing the total for confirmed cases to 721. Of those 721 cases, 607 have made a full recovery.

The county is continuing to track cases at Riverside, which has an outbreak starting July 7, and has asked the state to intervene in the facility to ensure patient care. There are now 38 cases involving residents at Riverside, at least 19 cases involving employees, and the deaths of two residents.

There are now 16 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with none in ICU. There have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

New cases:

  • 33-year-old Schodack man
  • 32-year-old Schodack woman
  • 27-year-old Troy woman
  • 27-year-old North Greenbush woman
  • 23-year-old Troy woman

One cases involves a resident who has a spouse who works for Riverside.

