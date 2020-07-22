Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Wednesday seven additional cases of coronavirus reported to the County Health Department. The total for confirmed cases now sits at 716. There are 83 active cases in the county.
There are now 18 residents in the hospital, with none in the ICU. The county also announced three new cases as cleared for recovery. There now have 600 cases cleared to date.
New cases
- a 48-year-old Berlin man
- a 37-year-old East Greenbush man
- a 70-year-old woman who is a resident at Riverside
- an 82-year-old woman who is a resident at Riverside
- a 99-year-old woman who is a resident at Riverside
- a 37-year-old Schaghticoke woman
- a 20-year-old Pittstown woman
County Executive Steve McLaughlin has called on the state to intervene to protect residents at Riverside. Riverside is a private facility licensed by the state.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- President Trump to hold another coronavirus press conference on Wednesday
- Swim experts warn of drowning dangers as more families are staying home this summer
- Albany hosting Community Development Block Grant funding webinar
- It’s not every day you get a letter from the Governor
- President Trump, Barr announce anti-crime surge to several US cities