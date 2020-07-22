Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Wednesday seven additional cases of coronavirus reported to the County Health Department. The total for confirmed cases now sits at 716. There are 83 active cases in the county.

There are now 18 residents in the hospital, with none in the ICU. The county also announced three new cases as cleared for recovery. There now have 600 cases cleared to date.

New cases

a 48-year-old Berlin man

a 37-year-old East Greenbush man

a 70-year-old woman who is a resident at Riverside

an 82-year-old woman who is a resident at Riverside

a 99-year-old woman who is a resident at Riverside

a 37-year-old Schaghticoke woman

a 20-year-old Pittstown woman

County Executive Steve McLaughlin has called on the state to intervene to protect residents at Riverside. Riverside is a private facility licensed by the state.

