Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there are five new cases in the county bringing the total to 702 since testing began. Along with the new cases, the county announced the death of a 91-year-old woman who was a resident of the private Riverside – Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Castleton, Town of Schodack. The death is the county’s 33rd from COVID-19, and the second death of a resident at Riverside.

There are now 14 residents in the hospital for COVID-19, with none in ICU. The county also announced two new cases as cleared for recovery. There now have been 594 cases cleared.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES