Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 574 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 574 cases, 518 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 27 active cases in the county.

Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas noted that in recent days the county has seen several cases that can be traced back to out of state travel.

Five people are being treated in the hospital, three of those cases are in the ICU. The county has recorded 29 COVID-19 related deaths.

New Cases

a 19-year-old Rensselaer woman

an 85-year-old East Greenbush woman

a 66-year-old Rensselaer man

a 30-year-old North Greenbush woman

a 6-year-old North Greenbush girl

an 11-year-old North Greenbush boy

