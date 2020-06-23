RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 574 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 574 cases, 518 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 27 active cases in the county.
Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas noted that in recent days the county has seen several cases that can be traced back to out of state travel.
Five people are being treated in the hospital, three of those cases are in the ICU. The county has recorded 29 COVID-19 related deaths.
New Cases
- a 19-year-old Rensselaer woman
- an 85-year-old East Greenbush woman
- a 66-year-old Rensselaer man
- a 30-year-old North Greenbush woman
- a 6-year-old North Greenbush girl
- an 11-year-old North Greenbush boy
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- Police video reportedly shows different side to Columbus protester viral video
- ‘I wanted to show whoever it was, you’re not going to take away my smile,’ Bubba Wallace said
- Tennessee community says damage from ‘Islam attack’ ad cannot be undone
- Man found dead in Silver Lake Monday evening