Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 556 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 556 cases, 511 have been cleared of the virus. There are 16 active cases in the county.
Three people are being treated for the virus in the hospital, one of those cases is in the ICU. There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
