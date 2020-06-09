Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 543 total confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 543 cases, 464 people have been cleared of the virus. The county now has 50 active cases.

For the first time since mid-March there are no patients being treated in the hospital for the virus. There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

New Cases:

  • 53-year-old Brunswick woman
  • 42-year-old East Greenbush man

