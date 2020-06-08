Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 541 total confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 541 cases, 462 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are two people being treated in the hospital for the virus with no cases in the ICU. The county has reported 29 COVID-19 related deaths.

New cases in Rensselaer County

27-year-old Troy man

33-year-old Sand Lake woman

19-year-old Hoosick woman

