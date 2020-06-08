Live Now
Houston holding 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket

Rensselaer County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 541 total confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 541 cases, 462 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are two people being treated in the hospital for the virus with no cases in the ICU. The county has reported 29 COVID-19 related deaths.

New cases in Rensselaer County

  • 27-year-old Troy man
  • 33-year-old Sand Lake woman
  • 19-year-old Hoosick woman

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak