Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 530 total confirmed cases. Of those 530 cases, 457 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 44 active cases in the county.
There are three people being treated in the hospital with one case in the ICU. The county has reported 29 COVID-19 related deaths, with the last death reported on June 2. There have been 10,936 tests administered to county residents.
