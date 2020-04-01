Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Officials gave an update on coronavirus in the county on Wednesday. There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Of those 59 cases six people have been cleared.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are four new cases involve:
- 78-year-old man from East Greenbush
- 76-year-old man from North Greenbush
- 57-year-old man from Stephentown
- 84-year-old woman from North Greenbush
