Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Officials gave an update on coronavirus in the county on Wednesday. There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Of those 59 cases six people have been cleared.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are four new cases involve:

  • 78-year-old man from East Greenbush
  • 76-year-old man from North Greenbush
  • 57-year-old man from Stephentown
  • 84-year-old woman from North Greenbush

