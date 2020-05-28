Rensselaer County coronavirus update

Breaking News
Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020 passes NYS Senate and Assembly

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 503 confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 503 cases, 399 people have made a full recovery.

Six people are being treated at the hospital with no cases in the ICU. There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county with the last death reported on May 15.

The new cases in the county include:

  • a 22-year-old Troy man
  • a 56-year-old Troy man
  • an 82-year-old female resident at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric adult care facility in Troy
  • a 93-year-old male resident at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric adult care facility in Troy
  • a 33-year-old Schaghticoke woman
  • a 52-year-old Troy woman

